Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Officially inactive
Fournette (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Patriots.
In Fournette's absence, T.J. Yeldon will head the Jacksonville backfield Sunday, with Corey Grant on hand to serve in a complementary role. Given that Fournette headed into the weekend in the game-time decision category, he would appear to have a decent chance to return to action next Sunday against the Titans.
More News
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Not in line to play•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Trending toward Week 2 absence•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Trending toward game-time decision•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Listed as questionable•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Not spotted at Friday's practice•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Labels status as 'game-time decision'•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Week 2 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings give his favorite GPP plays on FanDuel and DraftKings.