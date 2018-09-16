Fournette (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Patriots.

In Fournette's absence, T.J. Yeldon will head the Jacksonville backfield Sunday, with Corey Grant on hand to serve in a complementary role. Given that Fournette headed into the weekend in the game-time decision category, he would appear to have a decent chance to return to action next Sunday against the Titans.

