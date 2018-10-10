Coach Doug Marrone announced that Fournette (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

It's the second straight week that Marrone has ruled Fournette out four days in advance of the Jaguars' game. The timing of the announcement could suggest that Jacksonville is expecting Fournette to miss additional action beyond Sunday with the right hamstring strain, which he aggravated in his return from a two-game absence in the Week 4 win over the Jets. With Fournette out of commission and Corey Grant (foot) out for the season, T.J. Yeldon is slated to serve as the Jaguars' clear lead back in Week 6, though the newly signed Jamaal Charles is also likely to have a role in Marrone's game plan.