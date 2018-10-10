Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Officially out for Week 6
Coach Doug Marrone announced that Fournette (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
It's the second straight week that Marrone has ruled Fournette out four days in advance of the Jaguars' game. The timing of the announcement could suggest that Jacksonville is expecting Fournette to miss additional action beyond Sunday with the right hamstring strain, which he aggravated in his return from a two-game absence in the Week 4 win over the Jets. With Fournette out of commission and Corey Grant (foot) out for the season, T.J. Yeldon is slated to serve as the Jaguars' clear lead back in Week 6, though the newly signed Jamaal Charles is also likely to have a role in Marrone's game plan.
More News
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Not slated to practice•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Likely out another week at minimum•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Iffy for Week 6•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Ruled out for Week 5•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Unlikely to practice Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Facing more uncertainty with hamstring•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
What you missed on Tuesday
Evan Engram is getting close to returning but Deshaun Watson is day-to-day. Here's what you...
-
Week 6 streaming options
The streaming options at quarterback, tight end, DST and kicker for Week 6? Here are the best...
-
Podcast: Sell Brees? Kamara worry?
Did we just get a glimpse of New Orleans’ offense going forward? What does that mean for Alvin...
-
Week 6 Fantasy Football trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Ajayi replacements at top
With Jay Ajayi set to miss the remainder of the season, there's a big opportunity in the Eagles'...