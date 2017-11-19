Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Optimism for availability growing
Fournette (ankle) will be evaluated before Sunday's game against the Browns, but the team is optimistic he will play, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Fournette is officially listed as questionable after limited practices Wednesday and Thursday and no participation Friday, and while he may be able to play Sunday, he is certainly not going to be 100 percent. Given the issues, Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon could see a limited increase in workload, which obviously takes touches away from Fournette.
More News
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Questionable Sunday after missing practice•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Not practicing Friday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Puts in limited practice•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Back on injury report•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Struggles in overtime win•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Back on track for Week 10•
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Sleepers: Opportunity in Jacksonville
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, as well as daily options...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...