Fournette (ankle) will be evaluated before Sunday's game against the Browns, but the team is optimistic he will play, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Fournette is officially listed as questionable after limited practices Wednesday and Thursday and no participation Friday, and while he may be able to play Sunday, he is certainly not going to be 100 percent. Given the issues, Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon could see a limited increase in workload, which obviously takes touches away from Fournette.