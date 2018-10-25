Fournette (hamstring) is not expected to participate in Thursday's practice.

There appears to be no indication that Fournette is going to return for the Jaguars' trip to London this weekend, especially considering that the team is on bye next week. With that, Fournette will get another week off to nurse the injury and will likely be eyeing a return to the field for Week 10's matchup in Indianapolis. T.J. Yeldon is in line to start at running back yet again, but he is expected to be joined in the backfield by newcomer Carlos Hyde, who could cut into Yeldon's workload against the Eagles.

