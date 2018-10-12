Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Out Sunday, but has chance to play in Week 7
Though Fournette (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, coach Doug Marrone relayed Friday that the running back has a chance to play next week against the Texans, ESPN's Michael DiRocco reports.
While such an outcome is hardly a lock, Fournette was able to run on the side during Friday's light workout, so he's clearly trending in the right direction. There had been previous speculation that Fournette might be held out through the Jaguars' Week 9 bye, but if his hamstring responds well in the coming days, he could see action sooner. In the meantime, T.J. Yeldon is in line to head the team's backfield in Week 6, with Jamaal Charles and David Williams in reserve.
