Fournette has been suspended one game for unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Fournette was involved in a scuffle in the third quarter of Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Bills and was ejected as he came off the bench to involve himself and appeared to throw a punch. He will now face further punishment and be forced to miss a divisional matchup against the Colts in Week 13, which will be his seventh missed game this season. Luckily, the Jaguars possess a pair of talented backs behind Fournette in Carlos Hyde and T.J. Yeldon, who each figure to see an increased role in his absence. Fournette is unsurprisingly expected to appeal the suspension, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.