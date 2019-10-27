Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Piles up yards but no TD again
Fournette rushed 19 times for 76 yards and caught all seven of his targets for another 60 in Sunday's 29-15 win over the Jets.
Fournette ripped off a 66-yard run on his first carry, but he was bottled up the rest of the way. What was even more frustrating for fantasy owners is that Fournette's inability to convert from in close continued, highlighted by a pair of failed attempts from the 1-yard line in the fourth quarter, the second of which lost seven yards. The 24-year-old running back has 1,054 scrimmage yards but just one touchdown heading into a Week 9 clash against the AFC South rival Texans.
