Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Practices fully Wednesday
Fournette (foot) practiced fully Wednesday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Fournette logged 11 carries for 46 yards and caught three passes for 18 yards in Week 15's loss to Washington. It's worth noting that while he ran just one time for 25 yards in the second half of that contest, it's been reported that Fournette 's foot issue was not to blame. Rather, his 4-10 team wanted to see what rookie Dave WIlliams could do with some carries. Fournette thus appears poised to head the Jaguars' backfield Sunday against the Dolphins, but how much fantasy upside that assignment brings him in Week 16 is debatable, considering the state of the Jacksonville offense.
