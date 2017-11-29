Fournette (ankle) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.

This marks Fournette's first full practice since Week 10, when he wasn't on the injury report at all. With his right ankle apparently in better shape than it has been in quite some time, the powerful rookie should stay busy Sunday against Indianapolis as he aims to bounce back from a 12-carry, 25-yard dud in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Cardinals.