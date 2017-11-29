Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Practices fully
Fournette (ankle) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.
This marks Fournette's first full practice since Week 10, when he wasn't on the injury report at all. With his ankle apparently in better shape than it has been in quite some time, the powerful rookie should stay busy Sunday against Indianapolis, looking to bounce back from a 12-carry, 25-yard dud in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Cardinals.
