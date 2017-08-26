Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Practices sans pads
Fournette (foot) was spotted at practice Saturday, but it was a session without pads, Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union reports.
Fournette's foot injury has plagued him throughout the preseason, holding him out of the team's last two preseason contests. The rookie has already stated that he expects to be ready for Week 1 against the Texans, but he will likely progress slowly until then. His appearance at Saturday's practice is a positive sign, but several steps in the recovery process remain ahead of him.
