Fournette (hamstring) took part in drills at Friday's practice, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

It won't be clear until after practice how much work Fournette was able to get in Friday, but it's a good sign that he was on the practice field for the third day in a row. He has put himself in position to return to action Sunday against the Jets, and the Jaguars' final injury report of the week will reveal his chances of doing so.

