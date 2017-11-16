Fournette (ankle) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.

Though Fournette has been limited during the Jaguars' first two practices of the week, it doesn't appear that he's worried about the injury to his right ankle, which he tweaked in the fourth quarter of the Week 10 win over the Chargers, keeping him out Sunday against the Browns. Instead, Fournette indicated Thursday that the forecast of snow, wind and cold weather in Cleveland this weekend was of greater concern to him, according to Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. Fournette grew up in New Orleans and played just one game during his LSU career in frigid weather: a 17-0 loss to Arkansas in 2014, during which he finished with nine yards on five carries. The favorable matchup with the winless Browns should be enough for fantasy owners to justify starting Fournette in all season-long formats, though the weather may provide a reason to avoid paying up for him in DFS contests.