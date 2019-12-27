Play

Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Questionable after missing practice

Fournette (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's season finale against the Colts.

Fournette is one of six Jaguars listed as questionable Week 17, and the 5-10 team has little incentive to push him to play this weekend if he's less than 100 percent, which seems to be the case after he sat out practices Thursday and Friday. His status may not be confirmed until approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, but if Fournette is limited or ruled out versus Indianapolis, Ryquell Armstead would be next up for carries.

