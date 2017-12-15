Fournette (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL reports.

Fournette didn't practice in any capacity this week, but he did say Thursday that he expects to play in Sunday's game. He also suggested that he'd likely need to practice in some capacity Friday in order to make that happen, with his failure to actually do so leaving his availability in serious doubt. Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon likely will split snaps and touches if Fournette doesn't end up playing.