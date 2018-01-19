Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Ready to face New England on Sunday
Fournette (ankle) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's AFC championship game against the Patriots after logging limited practices all week.
The Jaguars paced the NFL with an average of 141.4 rushing yards per game during the regular season, and we'd expect them to try to establish the ground game from the get-go Sunday. That should result in plenty of work for Fournette, barring any injury setbacks, with T.J. Yeldon on hand to work in a complementary/change-of-pace role. Despite missing some time during last week's AFC divisional-round win over the Steelers, Fournette still logged 25 carries for 109 yards and three TDs and added two catches for 10 yards in the contest.
More News
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Listed as limited practice participant•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Expected to practice Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Scores thrice in postseason win•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Set to return to Sunday's game•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Exits game with ankle injury•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Held in check in postseason win•
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...
-
2017 RB season in review
It wasn't long ago when people feared running backs being in short supply. That's history as...
-
2017 QB season in review
With injuries to plenty of big names, quarterbacks weren't as reliable as hoped for in 2017....