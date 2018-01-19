Fournette (ankle) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's AFC championship game against the Patriots after logging limited practices all week.

The Jaguars paced the NFL with an average of 141.4 rushing yards per game during the regular season, and we'd expect them to try to establish the ground game from the get-go Sunday. That should result in plenty of work for Fournette, barring any injury setbacks, with T.J. Yeldon on hand to work in a complementary/change-of-pace role. Despite missing some time during last week's AFC divisional-round win over the Steelers, Fournette still logged 25 carries for 109 yards and three TDs and added two catches for 10 yards in the contest.