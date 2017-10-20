Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Receives questionable designation for Week 7
Fournette (ankle), who didn't participate in Friday's practice, is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL reports.
After tweaking an ankle in the second half of the Jaguars' Week 6 loss to the Rams, Fournette was a spectator in all three of the team's practices this week, putting him at risk Sunday of missing the first game of his career. While Fournette said Thursday that he thinks he'll be able to play this weekend, the running back is expected to consult the coaching staff and team doctors over the next couple of days before a formal ruling on his status is made. If Fournette is ultimately forced to sit out Sunday, Chris Ivory would likely be on tap for a heavy workload in what's been the NFL's most run-heavy offense this season. While Fournette has handled an overwhelming majority of the snaps out of the backfield in the Jaguars' six games, Ivory has been a solid complementary piece, averaging a respectable 4.1 yards per carry on 40 totes while hauling in 16 passes for 143 yards and one score.
