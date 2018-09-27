Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Remains limited at practice
Fournette (hamstring) remained limited at practice Thursday.
Meanwhile, fellow running back T.J. Yeldon (ankle) returned to a limited practice Thursday. Given that Fournette was able to practice in a limited fashion all of last week, and that he's continued on that path both Wednesday and Thursday, he's trending in the right direction as Sunday's game against the Jets approaches. Friday's final injury report will reveal if he heads into that contest listed as questionable or minus a Week 4 injury designation.
