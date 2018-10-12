Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Remains out, but present Friday
Fournette (hamstring), who has already been ruled out for Week 6, was spotted at Friday's practice with a helmet, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Fournette's presence at Friday's practice does not change his status for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, but DiRocco does suggest it's a sign that Fournette could be able to practice in some fashion next week.
