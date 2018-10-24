As expected, Fournette (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday.

Fournette, who has missed the Jaguars' last three games -- and five of their last six -- is thus trending toward inactive status Sunday against the Eagles. In such a scenario, he'd rest straight through the team's Week 9 bye and perhaps target a return to action as soon as Week 10. This weekend in London, however, the team's backfield duties are in line to be handled by a combo of T.J. Yeldon and newcomer Carlos Hyde.

