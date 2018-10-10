Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Remains sidelined
With Fournette (hamstring) having been ruled out for a fourth time in five games, coach Doug Marrone relayed Wednesday that T.J. Yeldon will continue to "carry the load" Sunday against the Cowboys, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Meanwhile, the Jaguars' backfield depth options have changed, with Corey Grant (foot) on IR and Brandon Wilds having been waived. Now slated to back Yeldon up in Week 6 -- and possibly beyond -- are former Pro Bowler Jamaal Charles and David Williams, who was signed off Denver's practice squad. With Fournette having been quickly ruled out in back-to-back weeks, there seems to be a solid chance that his absence will extend beyond this weekend. With that in mind, Florida Football Insiders.com suggests that the team may consider holding Fournette out through the end of month, which would enable the Jaguars to rest him through their Week 9 bye. While such a scenario remains speculative and the running back's outlook could well improve when he's evaluated again next week, it does seem logical that the Jaguars aren't inclined to rush Fournette back after seeing him suffer a setback in Week 4, on the heels of a two-game absence.
