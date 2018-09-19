Fournette (hamstring) is expected to practice Wednesday in some capacity.

Even though the hamstring injury prevented Fournette from practicing last week, the running back's status still came down to a game-time call before he was ruled inactive ahead of the Jaguars' 31-20 win over the Patriots. It won't be known until after Wednesday's session is completed whether Fournette was a limited or full participant, but his presence on the field to begin Week 3 preparations bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Titans. Meanwhile, T.J. Yeldon, who started and earned 12 touches across 41 offensive snaps while Fournette was sidelined in Week 2, is expected to be held out of practice due to an ankle injury.

