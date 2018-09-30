Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Returns to action
Fournette (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Friday uncertainly with regard to the running back's status turned into subsequent optimism and Fournette is now set to make his first game appearance since Week 1. In the absence of any setbacks Sunday, Fournette is in line to head the Jaguars' Week 4 running attack, with T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant on hand to serve in complementary roles.
