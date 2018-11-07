Fournette (hamstring) practiced fully Wednesday.

On the heels of the Jaguars' bye week, Fournette -- who has missed six of the team's last seven games -- is slated to return to action Sunday against the Colts. Carlos Hyde and T.J. Yeldon are also on hand, but when healthy, Fournette is Jacksonville's clear-cut top back. Given that the team is in the midst of a four-game slide, it wouldn't surprise us if the team employed a run-heavy attack this weekend. In such a scenario, Fournette could make a fantasy splash in Week 10, assuming he's given close to a normal workload.

