Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Returns to full practice
Fournette (hamstring) practiced fully Wednesday.
On the heels of the Jaguars' bye week, Fournette -- who has missed six of the team's last seven games -- is slated to return to action Sunday against the Colts. Carlos Hyde and T.J. Yeldon are also on hand, but when healthy, Fournette is Jacksonville's clear-cut top back. Given that the team is in the midst of a four-game slide, it wouldn't surprise us if the team employed a run-heavy attack this weekend. In such a scenario, Fournette could make a fantasy splash in Week 10, assuming he's given close to a normal workload.
More News
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Set to practice Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Looks comfortable in return to practice•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Expected back in Week 10•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Officially out Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Set to miss sixth game of season•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Logs another missed practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Last week proved it - Josh Gordon is back. He's integrated into the Patriots' offense, and...
-
Dez a factor in New Orleans?
Dez Bryant is joining the New Orleans Saints. What does it mean for Fantasy?
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Dion Lewis has found his footing, and he's looking to extend his hot streak in Week 10 against...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 WR Breakdown
Get a sneak peek of SportsLine.com's premium Fantasy content with a review of Week 9's passing...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 10
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...