Fournette (ankle) practiced fully Thursday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

As a result, Fournette will once again head the Jaguars' rushing attack Sunday against the Steelers. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft has scored a TD in each of his first four regular-season games as a pro, with his 285 rushing yards to date putting him in a tie with Devonta Freeman for the seventh-highest total in the league in that category.