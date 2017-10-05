Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Returns to full practice
Fournette (ankle) practiced fully Thursday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.
As a result, Fournette will once again head the Jaguars' rushing attack Sunday against the Steelers. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft has scored a TD in each of his first four regular-season games as a pro, with his 285 rushing yards to date putting him in a tie with Devonta Freeman for the seventh-highest total in the league in that category.
More News
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Limited with ankle injury•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Likely limited Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Snags touchdown Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Fades after fast start•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Finds end zone in blowout loss•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Hits triple-digit rushing yards in debut•
-
Week 5 streaming options
Uncomfortable starting the Patriots defense any longer? Heath Cummings has your Week 5 str...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Five Things: Byes, prove-it week
The Steelers are back at home in Week 5 but it's hard to get too excited with their matchup...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit (AFC home games)
In our initial look at the Week 5 matchups, we’ve got start/sit advice for every AFC home game...
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...