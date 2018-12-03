Fournette rejoined the Jaguars on Monday after serving a one-game suspension, John Reid of the Florida Times-Union reports.

Minus Fournette in Week 13, the Jaguars beat the Colts 6-0 on Sunday, with Carlos Hyde and T.J. Yeldon handling the team's backfield duties. Now past his suspension, Fournette is poised to head the team's running attack Thursday against the Titans. In three games played since returning from a hamstring injury, Fournette logged the bulk of Jacksonvile's carries, en route to scoring five TDs in that span.

