Coach Doug Marrone said Fournette (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Jeff Darlington of ESPN.com reports.

While it was expected that Fournette wouldn't be available in Week 5 after aggravating the existing hamstring injury in Sunday's win over the Jets, the Jaguars' decision to rule the running back out four days ahead of the matchup with Kansas City is more surprising. It likely means that the Jaguars aren't counting on Fournette participating in practice at any point this week and suggests that he may be at risk of missing additional games with the injury. T.J. Yeldon is in line to serve as the Jaguars' top back for at least this weekend, with Corey Grant serving as a complementary option.