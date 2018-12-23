Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Scores fifth touchdown of 2018
Fournette rushed 18 times for 43 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 17-7 win over the Dolphins. He also caught three passes for 28 yards.
Fournette barely managed to eclipse two yards-per-carry during Sunday's win, largely due to predictably terrible quarterback play by Cody Kessler -- and to a lesser extent, Blake Bortles. The second-year pro managed to save his fantasy day with a 1-yard TD run on the Jaguars' first drive of the day, but did not manage to do much damage after that point. Fournette will look to close out his season strong Week 17 against the Texans, after what has been a disappointing and injury-plagued sophomore campaign.
More News
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Not satisfied with conditioning•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Practices fully Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Slated to practice•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Tending to foot injury•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Acknowledges reduced role•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Limited in low-scoring loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16
-
Week 16 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you contrarian plays for Week 16 to try to take down a DFS tournament...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16