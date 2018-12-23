Fournette rushed 18 times for 43 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 17-7 win over the Dolphins. He also caught three passes for 28 yards.

Fournette barely managed to eclipse two yards-per-carry during Sunday's win, largely due to predictably terrible quarterback play by Cody Kessler -- and to a lesser extent, Blake Bortles. The second-year pro managed to save his fantasy day with a 1-yard TD run on the Jaguars' first drive of the day, but did not manage to do much damage after that point. Fournette will look to close out his season strong Week 17 against the Texans, after what has been a disappointing and injury-plagued sophomore campaign.