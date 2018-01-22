Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Scores in playoff loss
Fournette ran for 76 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries and added 13 yards on two catches during Sunday's 24-20 loss in New England.
Fournette put the Jaguars up by 11 in the second quarter when he pounded the ball right up the gut and bulldozed through New England's front for a four-yard score. His impact from then on was minimal as the Patriots focused on taking away the run game and forcing Blake Bortles to throw the ball in disadvantageous downs and distances. The formula worked. Fournette is an athletic freak that saw a whopping 23.4 touches per game in the regular season and another 25.7 in the playoffs. His failure to average four yards per carry can be attributed, in large part, to the ability of opposing defense to key on him with Jacksonville's iffy pass offense. Look for Jacksonville to try to improve its pass offense in 2018 in order to open up more looks for its big power back.
