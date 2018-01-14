Fournette rushed 25 times for 109 yards and three touchdowns and brought in two of four targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 45-42 AFC divisional-round win over the Steelers.

Fournette fought through a late second-quarter ankle injury to return at the start of the third quarter. Although he was considerably less productive in the second half, a pair of first-quarter touchdown runs of one and 18 yards garnered the Jaguars an important early 14-0 lead. The star rookie then capped off a five-play, 61-yard drive early in the fourth quarter with a three-yard scoring run that gave Jacksonville a 35-21 edge with 10:34 remaining. Fournette looked nearly unstoppable before his injury, and the health of his ankle will certainly be a subject of intense discussion leading into next Sunday's AFC championship road showdown against the Patriots.