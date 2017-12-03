Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Scores touchdown in Week 13 win
Fournette (ankle) rushed 20 times for 57 yards and a touchdown while adding three catches for 22 yards on four targets in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Colts.
Fournette found paydirt from five yards out early in the third quarter. He came up hobbling at the end of a 2nd-and-goal run later in that frame, but stayed in the game and ultimately reached the 20-carry mark for the sixth time in 10 career games. While Fournette hasn't shown much explosiveness of late with just one touchdown and an average of 2.9 yards per carry over the past four weeks, his heavy usage makes the talented rookie a strong option moving forward nonetheless.
