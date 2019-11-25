Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Scores twice in workhorse effort

Fournette carried 24 times for 97 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against the Titans. He also caught nine of 12 targets for an additional 62 yards in the 42-20 loss.

Fournette managed just 4.0 yards per carry but nearly reached the 100-yard mark on the ground through sheer volume. He scored one-yard touchdowns on back-to-back drives in the second half and rounded out this excellent performance with a career high in receptions as his team played catchup for much of the afternoon. This was exactly what Fournette's fantasy owners wanted to see after he managed just 57 scrimmage yards on 15 touches last week and came in with just one touchdown to his name. He will face Tampa Bay's elite run defense next Sunday, but his involvement in the passing game and near the goal line should keep him firmly in fantasy lineups.