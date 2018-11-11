Fournette carried 24 times for 53 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Colts. He also caught five passes for 56 additional yards and a touchdown in the 29-26 loss.

Fournette made his return after a four-game absence and assumed a massive workload right off the bat. He managed just 2.2 yards per carry against a surprising Colts front, but he was able to plunge into the end zone from a yard out in the second quarter. Fournette's team was behind for most of the day, so he also made a large impact as a receiver and scored another touchdown on a one-yard reception in the third. The second-year back appears to be fully healthy moving forward and will look to make his presence felt next Sunday against the Steelers.