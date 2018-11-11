Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Scores two touchdowns in return
Fournette carried 24 times for 53 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Colts. He also caught five passes for 56 additional yards and a touchdown in the 29-26 loss.
Fournette made his return after a four-game absence and assumed a massive workload right off the bat. He managed just 2.2 yards per carry against a surprising Colts front, but he was able to plunge into the end zone from a yard out in the second quarter. Fournette's team was behind for most of the day, so he also made a large impact as a receiver and scored another touchdown on a one-yard reception in the third. The second-year back appears to be fully healthy moving forward and will look to make his presence felt next Sunday against the Steelers.
More News
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Good to go this week•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Returns to full practice•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Set to practice Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Looks comfortable in return to practice•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Expected back in Week 10•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Officially out Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10