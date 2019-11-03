Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Season-low rushing total in London

Fournette rushed 11 times for 40 yards and caught five of six targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 26-3 loss to the Texans at Wembley Stadium.

Fournette was unable to build up much volume on the ground with his team trailing throughout, finishing with season lows in both carries and rushing yards. He tied for the team lead in receptions and has now amassed a new career high with 40 catches this season, but the lack of yardage certainly stings after five consecutive games with no fewer than 118 scrimmage yards. Fournette will get an opportunity to regroup during his team's Week 10 bye before traveling to Indianapolis in Week 11.