Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Sensing optimism from team
Coach Doug Marrone said Sunday that he's "pretty optimistic" about Fournette's hamstring injury, J.P. Shadrick of Jaguars.com reports.
Fournette was removed in the second quarter of Sunday's 20-15 win over the Giants, finishing with nine carries for 41 yards and three catches for 14 yards. T.J. Yeldon dominated backfield work for the rest of the afternoon, with Corey Grant contributing just one carry on six snaps. Speaking to ESPN's Josina Anderson after the game, Fournette said he could've returned to the contest and plans to play against the Patriots in Week 2. Marrone was also optimistic, albeit to a much lesser extent. Fournette seems to have avoided major damage, but it is worth noting that even minor hamstring injuries can be unpredictable. He'll surely be listed when the Jaguars release their first injury report of the week Wednesday afternoon.
