Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Set for Tuesday appeal hearing
Fournette is appealing his one-game suspension, with the hearing scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Fournette has been suspended for Sunday's game against the Colts after playing a central role in a brawl during a Week 12 loss to the Bills. He hopes to have his ban overturned, but the Jaguars probably shouldn't count on a favorable verdict, considering Fournette came off the bench to throw punches at an opponent. Carlos Hyde and T.J. Yeldon will man the Jacksonville backfield in Week 13 if Fournette's suspension is upheld.
