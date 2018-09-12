Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Set to miss practice Wednesday
Fournette (hamstring) isn't expected to practice Wednesday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Jaguars have labeled the injury Fournette sustained in their season-opening win over the Giants as a minor hamstring strain, with the team viewing him as day-to-day at this juncture. While it's not the most reassuring sign of Fournette's health that he's being held out of the team's first practice session of the week, it's possible Jacksonville is just taking a cautious approach with its star lead back. More clarity on Fournette's availability for the Week 2 matchup against New England should come after the team's final practice of the week Friday. If Fournette is forced to sit out Sunday's contest, T.J. Yeldon would represent the top replacement option after logging 39 offensive snaps to Corey Grant's six in the Week 1 victory.
