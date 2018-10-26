Fournette (hamstring) is not expected to play Sunday against the Eagles, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

This will mark Fournette's sixth missed game of the season as he continues to recover from a lingering hamstring injury. T.J. Yeldon and the newly-acquired Carlos Hyde are expected to see the majority of work out of the backfield during the 23-year-old's continued absence.

