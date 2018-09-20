Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Set to practice again
Fournette (hamstring) is expected to practice Thursday, Tad Dickman of Jaguars PR reports.
Fournette practiced on a limited basis Wednesday after not getting on the practice field at all last week, and it appears he will be able to at least turn in a limited session again Thursday. His Week 3 status will not be officially determined for at least another day, but he is trending in the right direction.
