Fournette (hamstring) is expected to participate in practice Wednesday.

Coming out of the Jaguars' Week 9 bye, Fournette was on the field for an informal practice Monday, but Wednesday will mark the team's first official session of the current week. According to Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com, Fournette didn't display any visible limitations in the portion of Monday's practice that was available to the media, offering optimism that the running back will be ready to return from a four-game absence Sunday in Indianapolis. If Fournette gains clearance to play, he would likely take back the lead role for the Jaguars right away, resulting in fewer snaps to go around for T.J. Yeldon and Carlos Hyde.

More News
Our Latest Stories