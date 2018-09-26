Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Set to practice Wednesday
Fournette (hamstring) is expected to practice Wednesday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Fournette has been sidelined for the Jaguars' past two games due to a hamstring strain, but he seemed close to suiting up for the team's Week 3 loss to the Titans before being ruled out only a few hours before kickoff. Head coach Doug Marrone labeled both Fournette (hamstring) and T.J. Yeldon (ankle) day-to-day Monday, but Fournette seems to be further ahead of the two in his recovery given that he'll practice Wednesday in some capacity while Yeldon is scheduled to sit out. Fournette's level of involvement won't be known until after the Jaguars release their initial practice report, but the fact that he's starting the week on the field bodes well for his status for the Week 4 matchup with the Jets.
