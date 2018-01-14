Fournette, who exited Sunday's playoff game against the Steelers in the second quarter with a right ankle injury, will be available for the second half of the contest, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Huge news for the Jaguars, who started the half up by a score of 28-14, with two of the team's TDs having been scored by Fournette. With their starting running back available again, T.J. Yeldon is in line to revert to backup/complementary duty for the Jaguars.