Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Set to sit out Week 15 vs. Texans
Fournette (quadriceps) won't play Sunday against the Texans, a league source informed Chris Mortensen of ESPN.
The Jaguars continue to list Fournette as questionable on their official injury report, but after the rookie running back failed to practice in any capacity this week due to the quad issue, the team will err on the side of caution and make him inactive for the third time this season. With Fournette sidelined, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Chris Ivory is expected to garner the start at running back, but he could end up splitting the touches out of the backfield in a fairly equitable fashion with T.J. Yeldon. Rapoport also adds that the Jaguars don't believe Fournette will miss time beyond Sunday with the injury, setting him up for a return to action in a favorable matchup Week 16 against the 49ers.
