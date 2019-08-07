Fournette has turned in an impressive training camp thus far, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Fournette's 2018 campaign was marred by injuries, a one-game suspension and sluggish play that translated to a 3.3 yards-per carry-average over 133 rushing attempts across eight contests. Now in his third season, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft appears poised to engineer a bounce-back campaign. The running back noted Tuesday that he reported to camp in better shape while adding that his mind was "good without distractions." In addition to the improved conditioning and focus Fournette cites, he's also striving to make more of an impact as a receiver in 2019. Fournette logged 22 catches on 26 targets last season, but it's not hard to imagine his volume on that front increasing now that the Jaguars' quarterback situation has been stabilized with the offseason addition of Nick Foles.