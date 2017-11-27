Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Shut down in desert
Fournette had 12 carries for 25 yards and caught each of his three targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Cardinals.
Fournette overcame a tough matchup in Cleveland the previous week but wasn't able to do it twice in a row. He didn't get many chances once the Jaguars fell behind, mostly giving way to T.J. Yeldon once the team went into catchup mode. Yeldon only had three carries for 10 yards, but he caught five of six targets for a team-leading 41 receiving yards. Chris Ivory was a non-factor, losing six yards and fumbling the ball away on his only carry. Fournette has a nice chance to rebound in a Week 13 home game against the Colts, though the Indianapolis defense has been more vulnerable to the pass than the run this season.
More News
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Cleared to face Cardinals•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Limited Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Expects ankle injury to linger•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Has big game amid ankle issue•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Will be active against Cleveland•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Optimism for availability growing•
-
Kamara No. 1? Sit Broncos? Ajayi?
Heath Cummings discusses Alvin Kamara's remarkable rookie season, and the continuing struggles...
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.