Fournette had 12 carries for 25 yards and caught each of his three targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Cardinals.

Fournette overcame a tough matchup in Cleveland the previous week but wasn't able to do it twice in a row. He didn't get many chances once the Jaguars fell behind, mostly giving way to T.J. Yeldon once the team went into catchup mode. Yeldon only had three carries for 10 yards, but he caught five of six targets for a team-leading 41 receiving yards. Chris Ivory was a non-factor, losing six yards and fumbling the ball away on his only carry. Fournette has a nice chance to rebound in a Week 13 home game against the Colts, though the Indianapolis defense has been more vulnerable to the pass than the run this season.