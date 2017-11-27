Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Shut down in the desert
Fournette had 12 carries for 25 yards and caught each of his three targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Cardinals.
Fournette overcame a tough matchup in Cleveland the previous week but wasn't able to do it twice in a row. He didn't get many chances once the Jaguars fell behind, mostly giving way to T.J. Yeldon once the team went into catch-up mode. Yeldon only had three carries for 10 yards, but he caught five of six targets for a team-leading 41 receiving yards. Chris Ivory was a non-factor, losing six yards and fumbling the ball away on his only carry. Fournette has a nice chance to rebound in a Week 13 home game against the Colts, though the Indianapolis defense has been more vulnerable to the pass than the run this season.
