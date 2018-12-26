Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Sitting out first practice of week
Fournette (ankle/foot) isn't scheduled to practice Wednesday.
Fournette suffered a similar injury during the Jaguars' Week 15 loss to the Redskins but practice fully last Wednesday through Friday before logging 18 carries for 43 yards and a score and catching three passes for 28 yards in Sunday's 17-7 triumph over the Dolphins. There was no word coming out of that contest that Fournette suffered any sort of aggravation, so it's possible his absence from the first practice session of Week 17 is for maintenance purposes more than anything else. If Fournette is able to get back on the practice field in some capacity by the end of the week, there won't be much concern about his availability for the season finale against the Texans.
