Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Sitting out practice again Thursday
Fournette (ankle) isn't expected to take part in Thursday's practice, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Though there wasn't much concern initially when Fournette exited in the second half and ultimately didn't return to the Jaguars' Week 6 loss to the Rams, the star rookie's absence in back-to-back practices to begin Week 7 preparations suggest that it's no longer a foregone conclusion that he'll be ready to go Sunday against the Colts. Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone more or less affirmed as much following Wednesday's practice, suggesting that the team would take a "wait-and-see" approach with Fournette as Sunday draws nearer, according to John Oehser of the team's official site. Fortunately for Fournette's fantasy owners, the Jaguars and Colts will play as part of the early slate Sunday, affording owners the opportunity to have an alternative at the ready in the event the running back is ruled out shortly before the 1:00 p.m. EDT kickoff.
