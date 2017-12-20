Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Slated to practice Wednesday
Fournette (quadriceps) is expected to practice Wednesday, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.
Fournette was unable to get on the practice field in any capacity last week due to the quad injury, resulting in the Jaguars holding him out of Sunday's 45-7 win over the Texans. It remains to be seen to what extent he'll be involved Wednesday, but the fact that he's back on the field at all points to the rookie running back likely playing Week 16 against the 49ers. Fournette's return to action would result in lessened roles for the likes of Chris Ivory, T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant out of the backfield.
