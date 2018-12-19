Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Slated to practice
Fournette (foot) is expected to practice in some capacity Wednesday.
The release of the Jaguars' first injury report of Week 16 will reveal whether Fournette's foot issue renders him a limited or full participant. Even if his reps are capped Wednesday, the fact that Fournette is merely on the field is a positive sign after the injury resulted in the Jaguars' lead back taking on a more muted role than usual (11 carries for 46 yards, three receptions for 18 yards) in the Week 15 loss to the Redskins. He should be ready to go for this weekend's matchup with the Dolphins and could reclaim a heightened workload if he makes it through the next couple of practices without incident.
